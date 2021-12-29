Is Wendy Shay supporting Shatta Wale with latest exposé on underground Nigerian artistes?

Wendy Shay has shaken the table of Ghanaian female acts entangled with Nigerian underground male acts following her latest Kiss Me On The Phone single.

Probably in a bid to foster distant relationships as her new song suggests, Wendy has asked that top female celebs in Nigeria should also allow for up and coming Ghanaian celebs to date them.

She trended number one on the popular social media platform, Twitter as many social media users shared their thoughts about her comments.

The post she made reads;

“I’m still waiting for the day an Up and Coming Artiste from Ghana will date a top Female celebrity from Nigeria like the way my naija brothers Dey do to some of our Gh female celebs ain’t nothing wrong with that love goes where love is abi ?..

Ghana wake up”

Some reactions from social media users are;

@Founda_ – So Ghamro paying artists 160cedis as 2years royalties all no dey bother Wendy Shay, her problem be why Gh male artist no dey date Nigerian female celebs? Eeii

@WeGoTalkAm1 – Basically wendy shay want to say the female celebrities are cheap or what? The info make basaa bi

@Mysticalgee2 – Wendy Shay too watsup ah so dis is how we want de Nigerians to help wanna music industry? apuu

@kwadwoskillful – Wendy Shay say make Ghanaian up and coming artists date Nigerian top celebs too Ghanaians bore, Shatta Wale too talk er you people bore so what make wona celebs do now

@WilshereIddriss – Wendy Shay just split the hard truth but u guys are so dumb to understand

@MrNuamah – So Wendy shay ein problem all bi say Ghanaian male artist no Dey date Nigerian female celebs? She go shout Ghana wake up keep waa

