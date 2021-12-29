fbpx
Top Stories

Beenie Man shoots down claims of testing positive for COVID-19 as test results pop up

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 20 mins ago
Beenie Man shoots down claims of testing positive for COVID-19 as test results pop up
Beenie Man shoots down claims of testing positive for COVID-19 as test results pop up

After fraternizing with fans and performing to a packed auditorium at the BHIM Concert, Jamaican dancehall maestro, Anthony Moses Davis, well known as Beenie Man has had his Covid-19 test circulating on social media after he was reportedly arrested by the National Security for testing positive.

According to GhanaWeekend reports, Beenie Man was arrested by the National Security when it was discovered that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite this, he was interviewed on numerous radio and television stations and even played on stage with Stonebwoy at the #BhimConcert21.

Beenie Man has denied having the Covid-19 virus in his system before entering Ghana for the show in a tweet. He claims that he has been traveling for the previous six months without testing positive for Covid-19 and that he has received all of his vaccinations.

He added that he has suspicions that some unscrupulous individuals may be trying to infect him with the virus.

Well, his Covid-19 test result has finally surfaced on social media and just as he said, he tested negative.

Image
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 20 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

28th November 2021
Meet the man who pitched Sarkodie, BurnaBoy, others, to the Grammy Board & changed their perception of African music

Meet the man who pitched Sarkodie, BurnaBoy, others, to the Grammy Board & changed their perception of African music

24th November 2021
Stonebwoy bags AFRIMA award for 4th time; storms Ghana in December with Davido after Anloga Junction UK Tour!

Stonebwoy bags AFRIMA award for 4th time; storms Ghana in December with Davido after Anloga Junction UK Tour!

22nd November 2021
Sɛkɛ by Mr Drew feat. Medikal

2021 Week 46: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

21st November 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker