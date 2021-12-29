Beenie Man shoots down claims of testing positive for COVID-19 as test results pop up

After fraternizing with fans and performing to a packed auditorium at the BHIM Concert, Jamaican dancehall maestro, Anthony Moses Davis, well known as Beenie Man has had his Covid-19 test circulating on social media after he was reportedly arrested by the National Security for testing positive.

According to GhanaWeekend reports, Beenie Man was arrested by the National Security when it was discovered that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite this, he was interviewed on numerous radio and television stations and even played on stage with Stonebwoy at the #BhimConcert21.

Ghana was amazing. Love & light to @stonebwoy and the #BhimTeam. The Ghanaian Government, Immigration, Health Team, Small Gad, Freedom, the whole team. #Ghana ah the best place inna the world 🌎. #BhimConcert21 looking fwd to 2022. — Beenie Man (@KingBeenieMan) December 27, 2021

Beenie Man has denied having the Covid-19 virus in his system before entering Ghana for the show in a tweet. He claims that he has been traveling for the previous six months without testing positive for Covid-19 and that he has received all of his vaccinations.

He added that he has suspicions that some unscrupulous individuals may be trying to infect him with the virus.

Well, his Covid-19 test result has finally surfaced on social media and just as he said, he tested negative.

