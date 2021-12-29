American Rapper, Wale in love with Black Sherif’s Second Sermon remix following live performance with Burnaboy!

American Rapper of Nigerian descent, Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, aka Wale, has joined the Sad Boys association as he eulogizes the newest trap/drill sensation, Black Sherif.

Black Sherif made his debut in the music industry with the smash song “Money,” followed by songs such as “Ankonam” and others. With his most hit song, “First Sermon,” he became a mainstream singer.

Following the huge success of “First Sermon,” he went on to release “Second Sermon,” a mega-hit that expanded his area and catapulted him into the international spotlight.

Theat black sheriff joint is so crazy — Wale (@Wale) December 28, 2021

He has recently released a remix of his “2nd Sermon” with Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning Afro-Fusion musician, and the song is already finding traction on digital streaming platforms.

Well, after Wale listening to the smashing tune, he has described Black Sherif’s version of the song as probably the dopest and craziest joint he has ever heard. He made this pronunciation on his Twitter page.

