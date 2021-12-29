2022 is the season; we will be everywhere – Kwesi Arthur states ahead of Son Of Jacob album release

Emmanuel Kwesi Arthur Junior aka Kwesi Arthur has peaked anticipation for his Son of Jacob album release among other things to expect from him in 2022.

According to the award-winning musician, he has been working on an album that is scheduled to be released in 2022.

He made this known while speaking in a recent submission with Joy Entertainment’s Becky and according to him, Ghanaians should be ready for him as he is about to take over the music industry with his upcoming ‘Son Of Jacob’ album in 2022.

In his submission, he said;

“I enjoyed myself, and the people did as well, so it was a good job done. I have been working on a project for a while, so I have not been out there because of that. 2022 is the season; we will be everywhere. So 2021 was a great year.”

