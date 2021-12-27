Shatta Wale defends outburst against Nigerian acts; exposes their dependency on Ghana to go global!

Following his highly patronized Freedom Wave Concert on Christmas Day, Shatta Wale has defended his utterances against Nigerian artistes and the Ghana Music Industry.

He slammed Nigerian artistes revealing that his country had always supported them into relevance and that they all had to come pay obeisance to Ghana before gaining global exposure.

This comes shortly after Nigerian entertainers reacted to his earlier comment about selling out a Ghanaian stadium without the help of Nigerian artistes.

"I don't need any f*cking Nigerian artistes to sell out my concerts. F*ck all Nigerian artistes" – Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale shades Nigerian artistes after selling out a stadium in Ghana pic.twitter.com/doHMVuuR2g — Sergeant Olori (@OloriSupergal) December 26, 2021

The singer revealed he had been told he wouldn’t be able to pull such a huge crowd without Nigerian artists on the bill.

He said, “They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes.”

No one can tell me anything fuck all of you ..cuz your thinking is not my thinking … Appreciate Ghana 🇬🇭 period ..”stop talking if we sing good music” …Kwasia can’t u see wat KiDi is doing ..Foolish talks and foolish comments .Learn to say .Thank you ..Ghana is ur gateway😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

The comments quickly became talking points on social media.

Popular DJ, BigN, who reshared the insulting video said, “My dear shattawalenima I watched this video more than once. I tried to see your point. We are not the enemy.

Bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana .. I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me ..

It’s the truth ,your artiste come here for numbers before the world can recognize them .. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness🔥 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

You can’t blatantly say “FxxK Nigerians” and think there won’t be any repercussions. We are not to blame that you are a local champion.

“Stop this bickering and talk true, Naija man don collect your babe again abi?” he asked in Pidgin English.

History was made last night ! Bigup AMG SM DTB ! Big thanks to every artists who came to support, big thanks to the fans, we love y’all die ! @shattawalegh 🔥 #MerryChristmas ❤️💚🎉 pic.twitter.com/VRQ2AyoqEP — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) December 26, 2021

Comedian, Ushbebe labeled Shatta Wale’s rant, “Useless talk … I no even expect more from am.”

For actor, IK Ogbonna, the dancehall singer’s rant is simply hate speech against the Nigerian people and demanded an apology.

He said, “Mr. Shattawalenima, you are a total and complete disappointment. In a time where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative collaborations.

You should appreciate the Nigerian artiste because a win for any Nigerian artiste is a win for Africa. How do you promote unity with utterances like this? This is very weak from you. Deal with your complex issues and grow up.

Ask some of your artiste ,they come here and flop … I have many shows I can make reference to ..some even get arrested here and some to deh chop slaps 😂😂😂 and you want to talk about stardom to me ..Nooooooooo sir !!!!



Let your artiste tell you the truth !!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

As an artist, I have featured in a few Ghana movies and I have also worked with amazing, adorable Ghanaians here in Nigeria. You should totally apologize for this #hatespeech”

In response to their reaction, the rapper took to his Twitter page on Monday morning to slam Nigerians, asking them to appreciate Ghana for helping their artistes.

Naija fans must learn to appreciate the African fan base and stop thinking their artiste are superior ..

Learn to say thank you if you don’t have that talent 😜🤪 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

He wrote, “As for Nigerians, they think they can always say what they want to say. F**k your talks. Y’all who think I spoke the truth, I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country. Until you guys will realise your artiste ‘blew’ in Ghana to say thank you.

“Bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana. I can make that stop. Don’t dare me.

Naija fans listen to your brother’s advice..Thank you Mr Flavor 🙏🥂 pic.twitter.com/Sw7YX0iJZI — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

“It’s the truth ,your artistes come here for numbers before the world can recognise them. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness.”

“I won’t follow your artiste like some of my colleagues. If you do, I go wash your face with your own shame. Be thankful to Ghana for supporting your artiste and stop talking trash on here.

Your artiste see ghana like UK 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Come and see them at our beaches with our bitches ,they say they don’t feel free with your behaviour in naija 😂😂😂😂😂😂



No be me talk am ooooo 😂😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

“Stop talking if we sing good music. Kwasia can’t you see what KiDi is doing. Foolish talks and foolish comments. Learn to say thank you. Ghana is your gateway.

“Your artistes know what they get from here. I don’t have anything to come take from Nigeria to make me famous and make me some good cash”.

Fans of Naija ,u try ,is ok ….start working on your feelings ,u guys cum too quick 😂😂😂😂



Last post for the day 😂😂😂😂



Bye and thank you all for the trend 😂😂😂



The truth pain u guys I can see lol ..Hope you like your Christmas gift 🎁😂😜 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2021

His words have since been met with mixed reactions with majority of nrtizens labeling it as the bitter truth although Nigerians might not agree.

What do you think?

