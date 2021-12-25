Meet Humble Garrison; the 2nd biggest artist from Ashaiman

Humble Garrison has one of the biggest street anthems in the capital ‘Sika Sem’ featuring Kofi Mole.

His name sounds like the call of a trumpet. Where he comes from, many idolize him simply because of his act of benevolence, kindness and what he’s best known for.

Humble Garrison is the second act to host the most prominent concert with a sea of crowd aside Stonebwoy in Ashiaman.

Early Life:

He comes from a family of 9. Known in real life as Ridwan Amadu, Humble Garrison was born and raised in the slums of Ashiaman in the late 80s.

He comes from a religious home with a strong Islamic background. Growing up, he naturally commanded the following attributes; innovative, creative, obedient, hard-working, devoted and focus. This won the heart of the street.

Hence they called him by cognomen ‘Humble’ but ‘Garrison’ was a name his senior brother referred to him with.

He always stimulated him to level up in anything he sets his mind on. And also reminded him of the significance of making money to help himself, his family and others from the slums.

As an artistic person, he felt using ‘Humble Garrison’ as a trademark name will be perfect to project his qualities and artistry.

Educational Background:

He completed Ashaiman No.1 Government School and had admission to Tema Methodist Day Senior High School popularly known as Medass.

There, he studied science. He graduated with flying colours yet due to financial constraints, he couldn’t continue his journey on the academic ladder.

Music Life:

He grew up listening to all types of music, this create a strong bond between him and music. He’s uniquely versatile but deeply rooted in hip hop, drill, rap, trap and afrobeat. Right after completion of senior high school, from nowhere, he started playing all types of instruments.

That was where he realized he had the potential to do music.

Without wasting time, he pursued the dreaming of going into music by building a small studio in his room.

A place he used to record and produce beats for most upcoming acts in his locality. Gradually, he evolved from producing to songwriting. He started writing songs for most of the upcoming acts he used to produce.

Discovering this side of him propelled him to start making plans of establishing himself as an artist.

Within a short period, he released his debut professional single featuring reggae-dancehall act Ganyo Dread got all the community folks talking.

The song shot up to become one of the biggest anthem songs in the community. That was the turning point in his life. Music became his second life after the feedback he got from his first single.

He has worked with producers like Meth Mix Original, Beatz Dakay, Waakayna, etc. Aside from that, he has an in-house recording studio which is been managed by his producer Dope Nkooaa.

He’s an independent artist who is hopeful to work with a result-oriented record label that can help him break boundaries beyond his strength.

He has collaborated with the likes of Stay Jay, Tulenkey, etc. He’s determined to collaborate with different types of the artist but the dearest to his heart is legends like Daddy Lumba, Obrafour alongside Sarkodie, Samini, Stonebowy, Shatta Wale and other good musicians who best fit in any of his upcoming projects.

Ashaiman To The World Concert, 3Music Awards, Samini Xperience Concert in 2019, etc are platforms he has mounted to showcase his craft.

Uniqueness:

Originality sets every human apart. The contents of his songs alongside lyrics, flow, style, delivery, punchlines, wits, depth of thought and voice make him different. Fortunately for him, he doesn’t follow trends, he’s an embodiment of trend.

The healing power in his songs can heal the weak and empower those with low self-esteem.

Challenges:

Financial hardship has and will always be a major setback for most upcoming acts, particularly the independent acts.

Investors are nowhere to be found therefore getting his songs across all the needed radio, TV stations and also on digital platforms for promotions is a hard nut to crack.

Lack of industry support is another problem. It’s very different to win the heart of industry players to genuinely lend their support to up his game for people to patronize his works.

Media support has also been another challenge for him because due to lack of finances, it’s so expensive as a solo act to pay all these media houses to get his works out there.

Inspiration:

Things around him, life and himself are his biggest inspiration.

Growing up in the slum with a large family is one of his core inspirations to even work extra hard to get a 3 square meal for himself and the rest of the family and those around.

Goals and Aspirations:

Promoting the highest levels of humanity and artistic integrity through his music, creating a generational legacy and most importantly, milking money from his craft.

Achievements / Awards:

By participating in a few races, and becoming champion in each race with his music, he has been able to achieve the feats below:

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year at the SPOTLIGHT CREATIVE ART AND BUSINESS AWARDS 2021. Discovery Hip Hop Artist Of The Year at the (GLOBAL MOVIES & INFLUENTIAL AWARD 2021). The same year (2021), he hosted a sold-out concert as a solo act. Guess what? He pulled over 25,000 crowd capacity in Ashaiman. This was a record set as the first act to ever sell out a paid show in Ashaiman. He also hosted a football tournament in Ashaiman which was the talk of the town. All the dignitaries in Ashaiman graced the occasion including the M.P Of Ashaiman Honourable Ernest Dogbey. The above are a few of his achievements. But the biggest of all is hosting all these people to bring peace and unity to the community.

Socials:

Facebook: Humble Garrison

Instagram: Humble.Garrison

Twitter: HumbleGarrison

