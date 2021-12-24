Sunshine: J Ice drops Highlife banger!

Your playlist is set to get a major boost when you add the latest song by J Ice, titled Sunshine, to the mix.

The Highlife song was produced by the ingenious Kriz BEATZ and the video for the heartfelt song was directed by Rex.

With an impressive 90 thousand views on YouTube in only a matter of weeks, Rex the director did a great job capturing the vibe of J Ice’s song with a traditional-themed music video which plays out a touching love story.

The song speaks of a love that brings joy and life like sunshine does. It is an absolute love song that talks about the radiance true love emits and the impenetrable force that pulls lovers together.

The instrumentals of the song are well-laid buy Kriz BEATZ, with prominent guitar strums that are characteristic of the Highlife genre giving the listener such a vibe.

J Ice is truly an artiste to watch and his hold on Highlife gives music lovers even more hope that the legacy of Highlife will forever live on.

