Shatta Wale makes Shaxi free for drivers on Christmas day ahead of Freedom Wave Concert!

Shatta Wale makes Shaxi free for drivers on Christmas day ahead of Freedom Wave Concert!
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Twitter

Following his upcoming Freedom Wave Concert with Medikal, Charles Nii Armah Mensah a.k.a Shatta Wale has revealed that the SHAXI app for drivers will be free on December 25.

The award-winning musician made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

According to him, this is Christmas present to Ghanaians and he made this post at a time when he will be having his Freedom Wave concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 25.

Making the post, he wrote;

“From me personally to you Red heartFolded hands #SHAXMAX
#shaxi
It’s time to ride Recreational vehicle
#FreedomWave”

