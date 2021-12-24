All my investment in Wutah went down the drain & was repaid with unprintable insults – Guru

Ace rapper and hitmaker, Guru NKZ has expressed his regrets in investing in the music career of the now defunct Ghanaian music duo, Wutah.

Recalled that artist and music producer Guru brought back the music duo; Wutah Afriye and Wutah Kobby and invested massively into their career. However, Guru has disclosed that he has regrets over the heavy investments because they came to waste.

In a conversation with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua 95.1 FM’s lifestyle and Entertainment show, Anigye Mmere, Guru stated that apart from the financial loss he incurred, one of the members of the group disrespected him and his team.

“I spent almost Ghs 65,000 on Wutah’s AK-47 video alone because my record label believes in quality. The funny thing about the contract was, it was a 50/50 affair.

“Do you know how it ended? After the song ‘Bronya’ gained prominence, the artists came and said, we’ve not done much to merit 50 percent of their money, so they proposed 70 percent for themselves. We agreed on giving them 60 percent because they weren’t attending shows we’ve booked for them.”

Guru recounted that the duo verbally abused him even after sorting out the new financial arrangement.

“One of them said, ‘You small boy, you want to chop our money, what have done to merit that amount’. I am even polishing some of the words used on us. Ask Baby Dapaah. She can testify of the unprintable things they use.

“Words that kill the human spirit, sometimes I regret investing into their craft. It was so filthy that I just had to let go of everything. All my investment went down the drain,” Guru bemoaned.

