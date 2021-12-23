You can’t place me in the same category with Sarkodie, I’m bigger; I’m still beefing Shatta Wale – Samini

Ace pioneer of African Reggae/Dancehall, Emmanuel Andrew Sammini, known in showbiz as Samini, has fired fresh shots at Sarkodie and Shatta Wale in a latest interview with Abeiku Santana.

He has intimated that he needs to be celebrated as the artist of the decade on any award scheme because he cannot be tallied with other musicians.

Speaking in an interview on the Atuu show with the ace broadcaster, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Samini stated that he should have been celebrated as the Artist of the decade because he deserves it and not any other artist placed in that category.

According to Samini, he needs not to be placed in the same category as Sarkodie, and other musicians because they come no closer to him in terms of music and domination.

Furthermore, Samini has tagged Sarkodie a very bad guy as he shares how the rapper ‘stole’ a name he gave him some time ago when he began his record label ‘High-Grade Family’.

Samini and Sarkodie have a very good relationship but then tagged him as bad when he recalled how he took back a name he used to call him when he started his record label making fun of him during an interview with Abeiku Santana.

According to Samini, Sarkodie used to call him Highest when he began his record label High-Grade family and the next thing he realized was that Sarkodie had changed his social media handles to Highest which means he has taken his name back.

Samini then classified Sarkodie as bad in the sense that he took back the name he used to call him back in the days and used it as his own and not in the sense that Sarkodie is a bad person as most people might presume.

Perhaps Sarkodie thought the name Highest will suit his brand more than that of Samini hence decided to take his thing back or he might have another reason for that but the fact that the name suits Sarkodie very well today can not be ruled out.

In that same interview, he opened up on his longtime beef with Shatta Wale, says they are still beefing even to date.

According to Samini, his beef with Shatta Wale has not ended even though they are now on good terms. He stated that they are not enemies nor are they fighting over anything but their beef still stands as far the music is concerned.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the newest season of the Atuu show, Samini stated that Shatta Wale cannot stand his presence when they find themselves in the same room and always becomes the first person to exit the room.

Samini also recounted his previous lyrical banter with Shatta Wale at the stadium, saying he won the SM boss with no sweat even though most of the crowd booed him off when he appeared on stage.

He revealed that the same fans that booed him off fell in love with him just after 10-15 minutes into his performance on stage with most of them singing his songs along with him as he performs.

Samini further insinuated that Shatta Wale comes no closer to him when it comes to dancehall music and he is very much aware he is not his size to be tempered with.

