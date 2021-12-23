‘Whashawasay’ to this? Cecilia Marfo vouchsafes presidential ambitions

Viral Goispel songstress and recent internet sensation, Cecilia Marfo, has opened up on her presidential ambitions and hopes into the future.

She claims that she has prepared properly for such an occasion and that she would not want to miss out on the possibility of making a difference for God.

She stated she is eager to take the opportunity with both hands because she believes it will help to favorably change things.

She made her submission in an interview on Angel FM’s Drive Time show.

She told host, Quophi Okyeame: “I want to be the President of Ghana one day…it would just be an opportunity to affect things positively for God and lead the nation to worship Him well…,”

Cecilia Marfo, was made to answering 30 questions on Angel Drive, expressed her gratitude to God for assisting her in realizing her ambition.

“I have been praying to have enough money so I can venture into politics and become an MP…,” she added.

