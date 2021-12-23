Bronya Aba! Pete Menz drops new Xmas song

fbpx
Photo Credit: Pete Menz

Pete Menz, a talented Ghanaian musician, has released an enthralling new song for the season titled ‘Bronya Aba‘.

Bronya Aba, which translates to “Christmas Has Come,” an afrobeat song produced and mastered by Obed Otoo talks about the festive season we are currently in, which is the Christmas season.

According to the talented musician, the first Christmas album he ever heard and listened to was released about 25 years ago by a group of Ghanaian instrumentalists.

This was one of his favourite songs from the album. As a result, he has made a cover of the song and God has made it possible for it to be released this year.

