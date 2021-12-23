American A-list rapper, Tyga teases a remix version of KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ viral single!

A-list American Hiphop icon, Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, with the showbiz name, Tyga has hopped on “Touch It” composed by the Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi for the remix version.

Kidi’s “Touch It” happens to be one of the songs added to his recently released album “Golden Boy”. The song has since gone viral all across all social media platforms particularly on TikTok.

The song has gained over 20 million streams and Spotify and over 10 million views on YouTube.

The song was executively produced by KiDi himself as well as other songs on his “Golden Boy” album with collaborations from some of the big names in the music scene.

In a video currently sighted on Instagram, American rapper, Tyga was seen jamming to the song which had his own version fused into it.

There hasn’t been any official announcement that the two are working on the remix version of the song, but with this video, it has already been presumed that there might be a possible collaboration between the two musicians.

