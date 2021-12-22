fbpx
Tee Rhyme crowned Eastern Music Awards 2021 Rapper & Artiste of the Year!

Tee Rhyme crowned Eastern Music Awards 2021 Rapper & Artiste of the Year!
Photo Credit: Tee Rhyme

Ghana’s Hot sensation, Tee Rhyme who’s currently making wild waves on the Ghanaian music scene with “Hwee Niho”, grabbed The Ultimate EMA RAPPER OF THE YEAR & ARTISTE OF THE YEAR.

Eastern Music Awards last weekend unveiled their list of winners for each categories.

Oliver Oteng, best known in the showbiz arena as Tee Rhyme was grateful for winning the ultimate prize as ARTISTE OF THE YEAR and what he ever wanted is the Best Rapper Of The Year.

Tee Rhyme added, “I have worked hard enough these past years which my Hard Work has really paid off.  This a big win for my fans and team.

I would like to extend my sincere appreciation and love to my loyal fans and team and well wishers.

Don’t forget 25th is our HWEE NIHO MEGA JAM CONCERT At AKYEM NEW TAFO STATION to climax the win.

