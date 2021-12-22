NottyNW to gift music lovers dollars in #2KLiving Challenge!

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, NottyNW has released a new vibrant song titled “2K Living,” which is set to be your official Christmas banger.

It sees the performer affectionately known as “Fine Boy” bragging about the luxurious lifestyle he and his friends live – supported by a catchy hook that is already gaining massive rotation on mainstream radio and at events.

“You can say what you want but we don’t spend less than 2, 000 when we step out,” says NottyNW on the Stxrlingbeats-produced song.

Apart from the new song, the NewWay Escalate artiste coming bearing gifts – just in time for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Stream or download “2K Living By NottyNW” Here: https://mipromo.ffm.to/nottynw-2kliving

How? By participating in the 2K Living challenge for the chance to win a cool 100 dollars. Share your videos on Instagram and TikTok with the hashtag #2KLiving #BorgaDance and mention @NottyNW & @malvinbk.

Born Nathan Amankona Boateng, NottyNW was recently pictured with Ckay, the Nigerian artiste behind the Billboard charting single “Love Nwantiti,” and sparking rumours of a pending collaboration.

Known for his innate ability to write good songs, NottyNW has previously said that he wants to be remembered for being versatile and his dedication to changing the music industry with his talent.

He has named legendary African artistes, Nana Ampadu and Fela Kuti as his inspiration. It’s understandable why he is keen on leaving a lasting legacy on the music around the world with his craft.

NottyW released his debut song “Fine Boy,” in September 2020, and released its accompanying visuals directed by T.G Omori popularly known as Boy Director a few weeks later. The video premiered on top platforms including 4Syte TV and GHOne TV.

