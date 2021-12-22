BHIM Concert Highlights: Samini intercepts performance of Stonebwoy & Beenie Man

Stonebwoy successfully pulled thousands out to come enjoy some good music at his BHIM Concert right in the middle of a working week & performances worth highlighting include that of Samini & Beenie Man.

It was a thrilling moment for fans and loved ones who were at the Bhim concert yesterday when Samini joined Stonebwoy and Beenie Man on stage to give a short performance.

A lot of people were there to support Stonebwoy with his show but the moment his former record label owner Samini joined him on stage with Beenie Man to perform got most people thrilled and the way they shouted shows how excited they were.

The 3 of them made history by performing together on the same stage for a while giving fans and loved ones who were present what they expect and the connection between them was just lovely and amazing to watch.

Samini and Stonebwoy had issue some time ago and this performance of theirs with Beenie Man shows that have settled any misunderstanding they had about each other and they gave us such an amazing performance that won’t be forgotten in a hurry.

Some netizens reacting to the video of Samini, Stonebwoy, and Beenie Man on stage expressed excitement just as those who were at the Bhim concert hailed them for making history with their amazing performance which is lovely to watch.

