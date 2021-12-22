BHIM Concert Highlights: Empress Gifty turns the Grand arena into a mega praise party!

After raising eyebrows with a slot on a secular gig, Gospel minstrel Empress Gifty shocked naysayers with a solid delivery at Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert!

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Empress Gifty Osei graced Stonebwoy’s #BhimConcert21 with melodious gospel tunes to open the occasion before any other artist took to the stage to perform at the concert.

Someone would say what has a gospel musician got to do with the #BhimConcert21 but as a gospel states in Mark 16:15; “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation” and as such, the gospel is allowed everywhere provided the people are willing to listen.

Empress Gifty also thrilled the Bhim nation and other music lovers present at the show with intimating performance with some of her gospel tunes just to elevate the spirit of the crowd before the jam.

Known to be one of the best and entertainers in the gospel fraternity, Empress Gifty thrilled the audience with an electrifying performance before the commencement of the concert.

