A lot of people won’t listen to music again if I stop releasing; Akufo Addo once mistook my fans for his at Tamale airport – Fancy Gadam

Mujahid Ahmed Bello aka Fancy Gadam has opened up on his experience with Akufo Addo when he visited Tamale & has stated that his fanbase might never listen to music again if he quits making music.

He made this pronouncement during an interview with the renowned broadcaster, Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo. According to him, most of his fans have vowed never to listen to music again when he stops making music.

Fancy Gadam stated that he has always considered his fanbase as his family and he relates and humbles himself to them just as a family should, hence their reason for choosing him over all other musicians in Ghana.

He said that it doesn’t matter the number of followers some of his colleagues have on social media but all that matters is the numbers they are able to pull at their shows and to him, his fans have been so loyal to him.

Moreover, he has narrated how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo mistook his fans for a crowd meant to welcome him at the Tamale airport.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo with Abeiku Santana, Fancy Gadam stated that he arrived at the Tamale airport on the same day Akufo Addo who was then a presidential candidate also arrived in Tamale for his campaign.

He revealed that a huge crowd awaited him at the Tamale airport to welcome him but Nana Akufo Addo presumed that the crowd at the airport came to welcome him ahead of his campaign not knowing, the crowd was only there to welcome Fancy Gadam.

He stated that the President was astounded by the crowd who were at the airport to welcome Fancy Gadam. He added that the President expressed his admiration for him and also took some pictures with him at the airport.

