The church is choked, we’re too comfortable, evangelize! – Empress Gifty speaks ahead of BHIM Concert tonight

Following her controversial event this evening at Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert & a viral video of her warm hug with Beenie Man, renowned Gospel act, Empress Gifty has spoken.

She has called on her fellow Christians to reach out to the outside world and evangelize to the worldly folks because they are too comfortable in the church.

According to her, gone are the days where men of God only conduct services and reach out to people only in the temple.

She said that such practices are outmoded and as such, Christians need to adapt to the new forms of conveying the gospel to others.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo with Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Empress Gifty stated that the church is too choked because Christians have found comfortability in remaining seated in the church instead of going out to preach the gospel.

In reference to the word of God where God stated that his judgment will begin from His temple, Empress Gifty averred that Christians owe greater responsibility to God by evangelizing to others and bringing them into the light.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.