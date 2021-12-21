Stonebwoy is heir to the Dancehall throne; I thought he was Jamaican until he spoke Ewe – Beenie Man

It’s a few hours to an epic BHIM Concert headlined by Stonebwoy & Beenie Man and they’ve made headlines since their media tour on Monday.

Beenie Man made his proclamation on Monday, during an interview on Okay 101.7FM, a day after he and his team arrived in Accra, Ghana for Stonebwoy’s highly-anticipated Bhim Concert, which both men will be headlining at the Grand Arena in the country’s capital tonight.

The BHIM Concert, which is held annually is being staged for the fifth time and is organized by Stonebwoy and his Burniton Music Group.

During the Okay FM interview, Beenie said he had met the now 33-year-old, during a previous trip to Ghana when the Activate artist was in his teens.

“I know him from he was like what 16, 17… but I always thought he was a Jamaican that trapped in Africa, till him speak him original language,” Beenie told host Ekwanso Dwoodwoo.

“He’s my son. It’s a father and son relationship. It’s about the king a dancehall and the prince a Dancehall…,” Beenie Man started, evoking excitement from the Dwoodwoo, who said Stonebwoy was now the heir apparent to the Dancehall throne.

“You heard dat Africa? You heard dat! Di King and di Prince. Di King of Dancehall speaking. King Beenie Man says dat! So that is the heir; the son, that is the heir…” the delighted host said.

“I am not fighting nobody, I am not killing nobody; I am not hengin nobaddy, but he is my son. He’s my son and he is showing his respect. And he is showing his talent and he is showing his effort and his dedication to the music and he is showing his life to Ghana,” Beenie Man declared.

On Monday, Stonebwoy also took Beenie man on a tour to the town of Ashaiman, where he was born and bred, where they toured a food market, with doting fans in tow.

They were also guests on Prime Morning, where Beenie hailed Stonebwoy for his musical accomplishments, pointing out that he is but one of the few artists promoting Ghana positively on the international market through his music.

“Stonebwoy is not my really friend, he is not my companion. He is my son,” the Slam artist told the interviewer.

“When it comes to music, Stonebwoy is a genius and I respect him for that. He’s an artist who has always put himself in a place where people can know to say yeah, this is Ghana,” he also stated, later pointing out that he intended to do additional collabs with the African and also called for more collabs between Jamaican and Ghanaian artistes.

Beenie Man and Stonebwoy have so far recorded one song together, titled Shuga, which was released in April 2019.

The Ghananian has collaborated with a slew of other Jamaican artists including Kranium on Talk to Me, was featured on Sean Paul’s Live N Livin album on the remix of Guns of Navarone, teamed up with Kabaka Pyramid on Suit and Tie and Borders; Morgan Heritage with Africa x Jamaica, Motion with Jahmiel and Happiness with Jah Vinci.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.