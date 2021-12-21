DJ Sly digs to the roots of Amapiano on ‘Ngama Bomo’ featuring Didi B, Blue Aiva, K-Zaka, Katalia

Multiple award-winning African Star DJ and Producer, DJ Sly from Ghana is out with a new amapiano jam dubbed ‘Egama Bomo’.

The song which features French superstar Didi B, South African DJ and producer K-Zaka, Songstresses Blue Aiva, and Katalia from South Africa, is an amapiano party groove which uplift your mood.

The song talks about people who deliberately evade into other people person space with out permission.

“Putting together these artiste on this project was as a result of letting the world know privacy is golden, hence choosing the amapiano way, ampaiano is currently the most trendy sound across the musical globe in the world of music at the moment ” he said.

DJ Sly is known for uniting Africa through Pan African collaboration to promote the Africa culture through his music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.