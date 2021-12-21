fbpx
Top Stories

DJ Sly digs to the roots of Amapiano on ‘Ngama Bomo’ featuring Didi B, Blue Aiva, K-Zaka, Katalia

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
DJ Sly digs to the roots of Amapiano on 'Ngama Bomo' featuring Didi B, Blue Aiva, K-Zaka, Katalia
DJ Sly digs to the roots of Amapiano on 'Ngama Bomo' featuring Didi B, Blue Aiva, K-Zaka, Katalia

Multiple award-winning African Star DJ and Producer, DJ Sly from Ghana is out with a new amapiano jam dubbed ‘Egama Bomo’.

The song which features French superstar Didi B, South African DJ and producer K-Zaka, Songstresses Blue Aiva, and Katalia from South Africa, is an amapiano party groove which uplift your mood.

The song talks about people who deliberately evade into other people person space with out permission.

“Putting together these artiste on this project was as a result of letting the world know privacy is golden, hence choosing the amapiano way, ampaiano is currently the most trendy sound across the musical globe in the world of music at the moment ” he said.

DJ Sly is known for uniting Africa through Pan African collaboration to promote the Africa culture through his music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

DJ Sly hires Fameye for an Afrobeat 'Strategy'

DJ Sly hires Fameye for an Afrobeat ‘Strategy’

15th March 2021
DJ Sly awarded DJ of the Year twice on row at Youth Excellence Award 2020

DJ Sly awarded DJ of the Year twice on row at Youth Excellence Award 2020

14th December 2020
My Life by DJ Sly feat. Eddy Kenzo & Wendy Shay

Audio: My Life by DJ Sly feat. Eddy Kenzo & Wendy Shay

23rd October 2020
DJ Sly connects East & West Africa with a Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo assisted jam; My life

DJ Sly connects East & West Africa with a Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo assisted jam; My life

23rd September 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker