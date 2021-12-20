I felt honored after Reggy Zippy & Skrewfaze mastered how I sing – Samini

Samini over the weekend found himself among renowned pundits on UTV’s United Showbiz where he was grilled with questions on politics, controversies surrounding his personal life and his artistry.

Samini has explained that he felt honored and blessed when he noticed that some of his colleagues mastered his voice to sound just like him even though it is never easy.

Speaking in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz with Nana Ama Mcbrown, Samini revealed that imitating his voice is not an easy task, hence for the likes of Screw Faze and Reggie Zippy to master his voice and sound just like him, he feels honored.

According to Samini, there was a time in his music career where he made himself scarce because he wanted to limit the number of features he does on other people’s songs.

He revealed due to his decision to stay hidden for some time, most people opted for the likes of Screw Faze and Reggie Zippy because they sounded just like him.

Samini explained that when he first heard Screw Faze’s song, he thought he was the one until he was prompted that Screw Faze was the voice on the song and for that, he gave him and others mastering his voice his blessings to continue doing more for themselves in their musical journey.

Furthermore, the dancehall performer, has also spoken in on the debate over whether or not the country’s hardship has gotten worse or not.

Many Ghanaians complain about how difficult life is in their nation. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the economy.

Though the country’s citizens grumble, some officials have revealed that individuals who complain are simply living beyond their means, not that the country is challenging.

When asked if he sees any difficulties in Ghana’s economy, he said no. Samini made it clear that he is not the one to claim Ghana is difficult, but that he has heard a lot of complaints, and that the more people who complain about anything, the more likely it is real.

