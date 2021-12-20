Gyakie serves a platter of nostalgia & euphoria during performance with dad!

It was a fusion of nostalgia and euphoria when Gyakie and her dad, the legendary Nana Acheampong, together with other top acts thrilled fans to bits at her just ended Live Experience concert.

Gyakie invited her father to perform with her at the maiden edition of her Live Experience and they both delivered amazingly with their stagecraft and the bond between them as father and daughter sharing the same stage.

This is the first time Gyakie is performing with her father Nana Acheampong in public and even though it’s been a while since we saw the legendary singer on stage, he gave fans what they wanted, thrilling them with their performance.

Most people had missed him and were just excited to see him on stage and made some so emotional when he gave his daughter Gyakie a tight hug after their amazing performance expressing how proud he is of her.

Gyakie herself also gave fans an amazing performance showing off her dancing skills and it was not surprising because her father Nana Acheampong is a very good dancer, hence it’s obvious she got it from him.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.