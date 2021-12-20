‘Break Your Waist’ but burn the midnight candle too! Wendy Shay bags a diploma

Wendy Shay has over the weekend proven that she’s not just an entertainer but an industrious scholar after bagging a diploma.

The beautiful and award-winning musician made this known in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

She made it known in the post she made that she has graduated from Concord Business College and she even shared some photos to prove it.

She indicated during the lockdown in 2020, she used the opportunity to broaden her educational qualities since there were no shows that were being played in the country.

The caption that accompanied the photos are;

“During the lockdown in 2020 there were no performances for musicians so I decided to study and today I graduated with an HND in Business and Marketing Management

Music kakra School kakra

Cheers ”

