Big Man! Dr Cryme ends 2021 in grand style with new banger

Big Man! Dr Cryme ends 2021 in grand style with new banger
Photo Credit: Dr Cryme/Facebook

Ghana’s yodelling vocal enigma, Dr Cryme has unleashed his latest single tagged “Big Man” which is a potential Christmas banger.

Right after releasing the visuals to his song “Weak Point”, the Twipop General has served fans something hot.

The single which was produced by prolific music producer, Mix Master Garzy saw the Koko Sakora hitmaker making an awesome delivery with great lyrical composition.

This is the one you should be jamming to from now till further notice because it will keep you on your toes. Get Big Man on all digital streaming platforms.

