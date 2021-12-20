Big Man! Dr Cryme ends 2021 in grand style with new banger

Ghana’s yodelling vocal enigma, Dr Cryme has unleashed his latest single tagged “Big Man” which is a potential Christmas banger.

Right after releasing the visuals to his song “Weak Point”, the Twipop General has served fans something hot.

The single which was produced by prolific music producer, Mix Master Garzy saw the Koko Sakora hitmaker making an awesome delivery with great lyrical composition.

This is the one you should be jamming to from now till further notice because it will keep you on your toes. Get Big Man on all digital streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.