GlennSamm imports Jah Phinga, Agbeshie and Skrewface for new single; Kudi Love

Ghana’s walking artist, visual storyteller, Samuel Glenn Semakor popularly known as GlennSamm releases a brand new single dubbed “Kudi Love’’

He featured Jah Phinga, Agbeshie & SkrewFace as they address the issues of money seekers in relationships and what men go through to be able to maintain relationships and also proof their love to their female counterparts.

‘Kudi Love’ touches on why ladies deserve to demand money in relationships. The captivating lyrics of the song that seem to discourage money hunting in relationships, has also got lyrics of how money brings about the best ecstasy in relationships.

“My baby say forget love, money we talking, if you no get money then am not walking” Might not sound well to you as a reader now but as the walking artist, GlennSamm took his talent of communicating through art to singing.

His hidden talent makes this song best for all persons in relationships. Lyrics redden with emotional intelligence, love and care for people in love answers all that is to people going through Broken Hearts.

The song was produced by KD De BeatBoss and mixed by Wakayna. Tune is available on all the platforms. Listen, enjoy and share.

