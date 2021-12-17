Nya steps in with the passionate ‘Choke’

Singer Nya stepped into the world of music with her debut single “Choke” a melodic Afrobeat flavoured love song.

Choke is infused with chill and romantic vibes guaranteed to put listeners in a passionate and euphoric mood.

Capturing the song’s essence – we are introduced to its visuals directed by the talented director JWILLZ (who has worked with artists such as Stonebwoy, Larusso, Kelvyn Boy, and more).

Featuring sand, soothing waves, and a euphoric beat, the rhythmic track is complemented by a video set by the seaside showcasing the intimate and steamy chemistry between a series of beautiful couples in the music video.

Nya

Starring the beautiful songstress herself, the video also serves as a peek into what we can expect from Nya in the future as she prepares to release more singles and an upcoming project titled ‘AltéNOVA.’

Till then, keep streaming, sharing, and vibing to “Choke” in anticipation of more infectious tunes from Nya.

Written by Rachel Markham

