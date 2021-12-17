fbpx
Father/Son moment! Kwesi Arthur hails dad for serving favourite meal & escorting him to the barbers

He got served his favorite local meal of Eba with palm nut soup!

Father/Son moment! Kwesi Arthur hails dad for serving favourite meal & escorting him to the barbers

Kwesi Arthur and his dad, Samuel Danso Arthur have recently been sharing father & son relationship goals online after the former received a treat during a visit to the latter.

Kwesi Arthur happens to share a very tight bond with his father, Samuel Danso Arthur on and off social media. Despite being one of the biggest superstars in Ghana, he always humbles himself for his father and obeys his every instruction.

It would be vividly recalled that a video surfaced on social media that captures the moment the rapper was accompanied by his father to the barbering shop.

This isn’t something that is regular among stars but for Kwesi Arthur, he still cherishes every moment he spends with his father aside from his busy schedules.

In a post he made on his Instagram story, the rapper disclosed that his father welcomed him with his favorite local dish, Eba (Gari), and palm nut soup upon his visit.

Being thrilled with his favorite delicacy, Kwesi Arthur stated that he has never tasted such a sumptuous meal even outside the country.

