OV warms hearts with freestyle of new single; Blessings & Lessons

Former signee of Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group (BMG) Okailey Verse (OV) has uploaded a freestyle video of her new single, Blessings & Lessons, on her IG page

Her delivery seems to be a reminder to us that she still has what it takes to reclaim the spotlight with her talent.

The Dancehall specialist dropped a freestyle session and her verse was tight and flawless, not to mention how cute she looks with her shiny dreadlocks.

She was quick to remind her fans that the song is an extract of her new single she has dropped on all digital platforms and asked them to subscribe so they can stream it.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!