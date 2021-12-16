Black Sheriff storms Nigerian market in grand style; shares how artistes who initially snubbed him now want a collabo!

The man of the moment, Black Sheriff has gained massive promotion on billboards in Nigeria following his Second Sermon Remix with Burnaboy & has shared how artistes snubbed him prior to his fame.

Burna Boy is doing everything possible to make sure Black Sherif gets all the recognition he deserves by promoting their joint collabo Second Sermon remix on giant billboards across some principal streets in Nigeria.

Following the huge success of the song, the Nigerian superstar felt there was the need to jump on it and use his huge persona to expand the popularity of the song and augment Black Sherif’s fanbase.

The remix version thus was dropped on December 8, 2021, and it’s doing very across all digital platforms. In a video, giant billboards across some vantage points in the streets have the Second Sermon being advertised.

Not too long ago, the Nigerian singer Burna Boy announced that Ghanaian youngster Black Sherif has been included in his worldwide tours this festive season and probably beyond.

Following their historic joint collaborative effort on the remix of Second Sermon which was released on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – the Nigerian superstar is set to provide the pedestal for his Ghanaian counterpart to expand his horizon.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Burna Boy said Black Sherif will be part of his entourage and asked all his fans to learn the Twi language so they can jam to their performance massively.

He wrote; @BlackSherif is coming on tour with me. Second Sermon Remix Featuring Me(Burna Boy) Out Now!! You Better Learn The Whole Song Before Coming To Any Of My Shows. Yes That Includes The Twi( A Ghanaian Language) Parts. Thanks. Love….Damini.

Furthermore, rapper and singer Black Sherif has revealed in a new radio interview that when he was working his way to the top and was barely unknown, some mainstream artistes refused to collaborate with him when he approached them.

But now that he’s the hottest cake in the industry, he revealed that most of these artistes approach him for collabos, a statement he made to emphasize the importance for artistes to polish their craft first so everything would fall in place for them.

The First and Second Sermon hitmaker revealed this when he had an exclusive interview with Kwame Bee, host of Kasapa 102.5FM’s Diwulane Mu drive time show.

” They truly barb’ now if you call for collabo, they’ll do it.” You will reach a level that no one can deny you if you work on yourself. So the most important thing is to focus on yourself.”

He however refused to mention the particular artistes who snubbed him at the initial stage of his career.

