Once bitten..! Shatta Wale & Medikal turn over a new leaf, advice fans in latest interview

As hard to believe as it might seem, Shatta Wale together with Medikal presented a very opposite attitude when they visited Hitz FM for an interview earlier today.

Rapper Medikal and friend Shatta Wale have advised fans to discipline themselves and be extra careful with whatever they do as they share the lesson learned from their issue with the police.

Shatta Wale speaking to Andy Dosty about the lesson learned with his issue with the police that landed him in jail said it has taught him to be more disciplined because something you think is right might be wrong to another.

Medikal on the other hand said he learned to be more careful because something you might think is not against the law might end up putting you in the arms of the law as he never knew just showing off a gun on social media was a crime that even got him to jail.

According to him, he thought only firing it in public or showing it in public to scare people is only what is against the law but never knew it was a crime to even show it on social media and that has taught him to be very careful.

With the experience and lessons from Shatta Wale and Medikal, we have to discipline ourselves and be very careful with whatever we do not find ourselves wanting when the law catches us even though they only spend a few days in jail.

