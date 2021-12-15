Top Stories

Mame Nhunu So! Dada Hafco petitions the heavens with final single for the year

No be everybody get December Money oo! Stream everywhere online

Mame Nhunu So! Dada Hafco petitions the heavens with final single for the year
Photo Credit: Dada Hafco /Facebook

They call him Ghana’s highlife best kept secret! Dada Hafco has an end of year sound to tickle your earbuds and he names it; Mame Nhunu So.

This single is a passionate appeal to God on the harsh realities of life even as the Year wraps up. There are them who have in abundance and have already decorated their abodes with eye-peeling artifacts and lighting that ignite the Christmas spirit and feeling all over.

There are the majority too who aren’t getting the hint of the yuletide due to the pressures of life and the daily hustle to make their holiday season worthwhile.

Dada Hafco tells it as it is in this DDT produced Highlife tune that is definitely going to resonate with the masses.

Click play and reflect on the lyrics of this masterpiece. Merry Christmas & Happy new year regardless.

