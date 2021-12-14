Top Stories

No Condom No Sex! Glenn says it as it is on Yaa Pono & Big Bone assisted single

It advocates for safe sex & protection against STD's, unwanted pregnancies & abortions.

Going by the showbiz name of Glenn, the burgeoning act has joined forces with renowned rapper, Yaa Pono and Big Bone on new single; No Condom, No Sex.

Produced by Kin Dee, the buzzing tune seeks to resurrect the nostalgia that authentic Ghanaian Hiplife exudes with it’s unique instrumentations.

No Condom, No Sex is self explanatory as the songs seeks to advocate for safe sex and protection against STD’s, unwanted pregnancies and abortions.

It comes as a vital song in season where many are in a celebratory mood with all the major events on the continent taking roots in Ghana.

The single is powered by GlenKosh Productions and is available for streaming and downloads on all major online music platforms.

