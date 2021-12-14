Kofi Kinaata consoles WASSCE candidates who failed with this timely advice!

Mixed reactions have met this year’s announcement of results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), but Kofi Kinaata has sent in a timely advice.

Ghanaian Highlife singer cum rapper, Martin King Arthur, professionally known as Kofi Kinaata has penned down some words of encouragement for the students who reportedly failed the just ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), saying they only failed an exam and not life.

Recall, it was reported that about 50% of the students who participated in the WASSCE failed the two key core subjects required to secure admission to the university, Mathematics, and English.

To all those who failed in WASSCE, bear in mind that, you just failed in an exam, you didn’t fail in life. Just know. — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) December 14, 2021

Further reports indicated that about only 54.11% of the 446,352 candidates obtained pass marks (A1 to C6) in mathematics and 54.08 passed in English. Also, data presented by the educational organization shows improvements in the performance of candidates at grades A1 to C6 in Integrated Science and Social Studies this year as against 2021.

