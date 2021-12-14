Top Stories

Kofi Kinaata consoles WASSCE candidates who failed with this timely advice!

Failing in WASSCE doesn't mean that you've failed in life - Kofi Kinaata

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Kofi Kinaata consoles WASSCE candidates who failed with this timely advice!
Photo Credit: NELZ

Mixed reactions have met this year’s announcement of results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), but Kofi Kinaata has sent in a timely advice.

Ghanaian Highlife singer cum rapper, Martin King Arthur, professionally known as Kofi Kinaata has penned down some words of encouragement for the students who reportedly failed the just ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), saying they only failed an exam and not life.

Recall, it was reported that about 50% of the students who participated in the WASSCE failed the two key core subjects required to secure admission to the university, Mathematics, and English.

Further reports indicated that about only 54.11% of the 446,352 candidates obtained pass marks (A1 to C6) in mathematics and 54.08 passed in English. Also, data presented by the educational organization shows improvements in the performance of candidates at grades A1 to C6 in Integrated Science and Social Studies this year as against 2021.

Kofi Kinaata in reaction has consoled the students who failed some of their papers in the examination, saying that they have only failed an examination but they have not failed in life.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter, Kinaata wrote; To all those who failed in WASSCE, bear in mind that, you just failed in an exam, you didn’t fail in life. Just know.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Mr Drew's 'Mood' enters Apple Music's Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ enters Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

6 days ago
Black Sherif narrates how Second Sermon Remix came to be; set to tour with BurnaBoy!

Black Sherif narrates how Second Sermon Remix came to be; set to tour with BurnaBoy!

6 days ago
Event Review: 4 reasons why Bethel Revival Choir's Akpe Experience concert was epic

Event Review: 4 reasons why Bethel Revival Choir’s Akpe Experience concert was epic

6 days ago
Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest 'Grace' album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest ‘Grace’ album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker