Testing: Nedjoh’s unapologetic drill song

Henry Nedjoh, professionally known as Nedjoh, is a rapper, songwriter and sound engineer from Dansoman, Accra.

He started his musical journey back in 2018 and has been on a meteoric rise since then.

His diverse rap styles accompanied by his emotionally inspired lyrics which come from his keen observation of his surroundings and people he interacts with, makes him the perfect artiste for your playlist regardless of your mood or state of mind.

Nedjoh finds a creative way to blend English, Twi, Pidgin and other local dialects to form a beautiful body of work on every tune that he hops on.

Nedjoh’s sound is heavily influenced by Trap Drums, Afro Fusion, Boombap and the recently world, acclaimed Drill Music.

He draws inspiration from a wide myriad of artistes such as Sarkodie, M.anifest, Jayso, Kwesi Arthur and others.

After taking, a long break from releasing singles as a solo artiste, Nedjoh seeks to remind his fans why they fell in love with his music through this aggressively unapologetic drill tune dubbed TESTING.

The song was produced by the 808/FX beast himself, 85 Savage.

In this masterpiece, Nedjoh basically talks about how he views the rap game using very detailed lyrical imagery and witty punchlines to paint the picture.

He also lightly touches on the state of his country and how it directly affects him as an individual. Expect nothing but the best from Nedjoh.

