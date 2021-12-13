Top Stories

Mega EJ previews upcoming EP with rosy new song ‘Raw’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 20 mins ago
Mega EJ previews upcoming EP with rosy new song ‘Raw’
Photo Credit: Mega EJ

Afro-fusion artist, Mega EJ’s emotions are open and ever so pure on his inviting new release, Raw, which arrives today.

An upbeat ode perfect for daring and adventurous couples, ‘Raw’ is knit together with intense lyrics and a raspy-sounding hook that is weirdly spellbinding. Listen/stream ‘Raw’ on all digital streaming platforms worldwide

Perhaps the heart of his forthcoming project – ‘’Blood and Daisies’’, the new song is produced by renowned Ghanaian US-based producer, Nektunez and is Mega EJ’s expression of a love shared between two:

‘’Raw is all about passion, and when taken in context I think the words that best express it are: unrestricted and unrefined. It’s a tale about couples, their love for one another and the countless ways they express this love… even if it’s strange to society’’, Mega EJ shares.  

One of Ghana’s rising voices in music and on the Green front, Mega EJ’s ‘Raw’ is full of promise and an opportune single to put fans on edge for his upcoming extended play ‘’Blood and Daises’’. Stay tuned!

Instagram: megaej Twitter: @megaejofficial Facebook: Mega EJ

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 20 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker