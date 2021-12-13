King Fallou and Kojoweb feature DJ Skelewu on party anthem ‘Alomo & Lime’

For their joint new single, King Fallou and Kojoweb recruit DJ Skelewu to create an opportune Afrobeat song, ‘Alomo & Lime’, that is big on party energy and perfect for night crawlers.

Give it a listen on all digital streaming platforms globally

With lovely weather, scores of activity and the bubbly ambience of Christmas just around the corner, King Fallou and Kojoweb’s aptly titled ‘Alomo & Lime’ is as dynamic as the sought-after tonic it is meant to uphold. It is engaging and boasts a dance production that’s irresistibly good.

According to King Fallou and Kojoweb, ‘Alomo & Lime’ was a product of their eagerness to put listeners into a loop of excitement this festive season, ‘’We needed a song to be the life of Accra’s soon-to-be super busy nightlife and this release is exactly that’’.

‘Alomo & Lime’ couldn’t have come at a better time and with lyrics that point to the obvious – ‘’If you no get capa dey your side’’, the new song is a shot in the arm for party aficionados only.

But don’t get forgetful. The song requires a sober mind to groove to, so drink responsibly as you gently sink into its amazing vibe.

