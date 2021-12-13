Top Stories

Gyakie draws sights to Ghana with aesthetic performance at BET Africa’s Soul Cypher 2021

Gyakie kickstarted the virtual clip next to an exciting roster of soulful African voices

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Gyakie draws sights to Ghana with aesthetic performance at BET Africa’s Soul Cypher 2021
Photo Credit: Gyakie

Gyakie, the Ghanaian singer extraordinaire scores yet another triumph in the dynamic world of music with a gripping performance at the now ended BET Africa Soul Cypher 2021.

Done as an intermission to celebrate Africa’s ‘’soul’’ during the renowned outfit’s recent Soul Train Awards, Gyakie kickstarted the virtual clip next to an exciting roster of soulful African voices to explore tropes unique to Black Culture – Black Love, Black Pride and Black Joy, the latter being pursued by the ‘Forever’ singer and her company of South Africa’s Manana and Tanzania’s Lava Lava.

The Sony Music Entertainment/RCA Records UK and FLIP THE MUSIC artist, shared her A game with fans on Twitter, one which conferred her nonchalant mood to a freestyle that is simply aesthetic and true to her style and a telltale proof of Soul music’s sway on the African continent, next to performances from some of the timeless genre’s champions in Africa.

2021 although almost over continues to be an awesome year for the elusive songbird who is scheduled to end it all at her upcoming concert this December.

Instagram: gyakie_ Twitter: @Gyakie_ Facebook: Gyakie

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest 'Grace' album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest ‘Grace’ album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

6 days ago
Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana

Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana

6 days ago
Akye Saaa! Samini drops it like it's hot in latest ‘Burning’ EP

Akye Saaa! Samini drops it like it’s hot in latest ‘Burning’ EP

1 week ago
Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker