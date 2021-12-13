D Jay shares remix of his addictive single ‘Yawa’ featuring KiDi and Playaz

After releasing ‘Yawa’ about a year ago, the rising singer, D Jay, kicks back with a more elegant version of his original hit, courtesy of a feature list that doesn’t disappoint.

The new striking release has Ghana’s very own Golden Boy, KiDi and Nigerian Afro-Pop duo, Playaz in tow – all accentuating the already delectable song with a zest of Hiplife melodies and buoyant vocals that are absolutely fresh. Stream/download ‘Yawa’ remix on all major platforms.

Like mainstream Afrobeat songs of its time, ‘Yawa’ remix is big on sweet-talking and boasts clever interpolations from past Ghanaian and Nigerian classic songs like VVIP’s ‘Ahomka Womu’ and ‘Fefe Ne Efe’ by Tony Tetuila (feat. Tic Tac).

If you’re yet to be acquainted with the versatile singer, ‘Yawa’ remix is a perfect introduction to D Jay’s burgeoning catalog.

One of Ghana’s new rising artists to watch, D Jay’s breakout EP, ‘’Mixed Feelings’’ (2020) was center to distinguishing him from his peers as a versatile and charismatic voice.

Under the management of Q17 Dynasty, D Jay is ready to inspire his generation with a sense of responsibility and focus.

Instagram: onlydjayy Twitter: @onlydjay

