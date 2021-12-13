Ahkan ascends with latest party banger; Higher

Top Stories

One half of the dissolved Ruff n Smooth music duo, Clement Foh Baah widely known as Ahkan has crowned the year with a new banger dubbed; Higher.

Released under the auspices of Hitz In Motion Recordz, the latest Christmas Party cracker is a mid-tempo Highlife -nfused Afrobeat tune that is set to get your hearts jolly and hips swinging.

Produced by Paris Beatz and mixed by Citruss Beatz, Higher is an affirmation of positivity, fun and enjoyment in a world filled with many distractions and negativity.

It’s definitely one deserving of a slot on your ultimate party playlist this yuletide from your parties to your gym moments and even right down to time spent with that special someone.

From the therapeutic licks of the six stringed guitars to the rhythmic sounds of the African percussions, Higher is bound to execute its duty of elevating your mood and truly rising above the expectations of haters.

Stream across all digital platforms and get interactive on his socials.

