Top Stories

Shaxi is here for the unemployed youth – Shatta Wale

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Shaxi is here for the unemployed youth - Shatta Wale
Shaxi is here for the unemployed youth - Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

At the launch of his innovative ride-hailing app, Shaxi, Shatta Wale stated that it was his desire to reduce unemployment within the youth that led him to come up with the Shaxi idea.

The Shaxi module seeks to let the driver enjoy a greater chunk of the revenue he makes when working on the app.

This the management of Shaxi say is their unique selling point when compared to their competitors on the market.

CEO of the National Youth Authority, Pius Hadzide also commended Shatta Wale for this initiative which he stated would help to create employment for some of the 12% unemployed citizens out of the 11million youth population in Ghana.

The launch was attended by known personalities including Bola Ray, Nana Aba Anamoah, BullGod, Kwame A-Plus, Medikal, Fella Makafui (Shaxi Brand Ambassador) and Flowking Stone.

Shaxi, short for Shatta Taxi, is a new Ghanaian-owned online ride-hailing service by Shatta Wale

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

4 days ago
Rocky Dawuni's 'It's Time' single used by PSG in video of Messi's Ballon d’Or presentation to fans

Rocky Dawuni’s ‘It’s Time’ single used by PSG in video of Messi’s Ballon d’Or presentation to fans

4 days ago
Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado feat. Black Sherif

2021 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Why Africa! Obiba Sly Collins disintegrates sensitive matters in new single!

Why Africa! Obiba Sly Collins disintegrates sensitive matters in new single!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker