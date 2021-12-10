Shaxi is here for the unemployed youth – Shatta Wale

At the launch of his innovative ride-hailing app, Shaxi, Shatta Wale stated that it was his desire to reduce unemployment within the youth that led him to come up with the Shaxi idea.

The Shaxi module seeks to let the driver enjoy a greater chunk of the revenue he makes when working on the app.

This the management of Shaxi say is their unique selling point when compared to their competitors on the market.

CEO of the National Youth Authority, Pius Hadzide also commended Shatta Wale for this initiative which he stated would help to create employment for some of the 12% unemployed citizens out of the 11million youth population in Ghana.

The launch was attended by known personalities including Bola Ray, Nana Aba Anamoah, BullGod, Kwame A-Plus, Medikal, Fella Makafui (Shaxi Brand Ambassador) and Flowking Stone.

Shaxi, short for Shatta Taxi, is a new Ghanaian-owned online ride-hailing service by Shatta Wale

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!