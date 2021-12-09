‘Abonten’ gets Medikal attention!

Netizens haven’t still come to terms with why an A-list rapper like Medikal would raise eyebrows with his latest video for Abonten new single.

The controversial video spots scenes of Medikal half naked on a water closet and another scene displaying what could probably be her wife, Fella Makafui’s pink G-String panties.

As bizarre and uncalled for as it might seem, some netizens have lauded the visual as an attempt to entertain and generate excitement while others deem it to be a big mistake for a public figure of his calibre whom a lot of youths look up to!

What says you?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!