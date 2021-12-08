This song hard! Timbaland renders unsolicited & spontaneous hype to DJ Mic Smith’s ‘Jama’ hit

DJ Mic Smith just struck gold in relation to global recognition of a song after American artiste, songwriter and record producer/executive, Timbaland was spotted in a video online vibing to his song.

Titled Jama, the smash hit single released earlier in 2019 was an instant favorite of Ghanaians due to the practical and relational beat that came along with it.

Jama in itself is a sub genre of Ghana’s hiplife culture and the main morale stirring rhytm used when students at both the secondary and tertiary levels meet up to elevate moods especially during sports competitions.

Woke up to this, the big homie @Timbaland jamming to my music.. I'm so proud of myself 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Big shouts to my brothers @Shakerthis @patorankingfire x @cteabeat We made a classic 🙏🏽🙏🏽 It was just a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/YKBD9iHuBi — Dj Mic Smith (@DjMicSmith) December 7, 2021

The song featured Nigeria’s Patoranking and Ghanaian rapper, Shaker who both brought their unique flow on the classic joint.

Timothy Zachery Mosley, known professionally as Timbaland, is a multiple BET & Grammy award-winning American musician, record producer, songwriter, and record executive.

He has received widespread acclaim for his innovative production work and distinctive “stuttering” rhythmic style and hence, if such a man of such calibre calls out your song, it’s definitely a big deal!

Taking to his socials to announce what happened, DJ Mic Smith wrote, “Woke up to this, the big homie @Timbaland jamming to my music..

I’m so proud of myself Big shouts to my brothers @Shakerthis, @patorankingfire x @cteabeat, We made a classic. It was just a matter of time”.

