Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ enters Apple Music’s Top 100 Ghana songs of 2021 charts

It’s the end of year and most digital platforms are wrapping up their charts for which artiste attained what and Mr Drew has been on top of his game so far!

Peeking into the revered and highly coveted Top Songs of 2021 Apple Music charts, one will easily notice Mr Drew’s name among several other A-list acts that made it into the chart.

He gained a spot in there with his smash hit single, Mood, which created a whirlpool of excitement and jolly vibes upon it’s release.

Mr Drew has had a good year and is yet to brace up for an even more impactful year ahead!

