Black Sherif narrates how Second Sermon Remix came to be; set to tour with BurnaBoy!

Black Sherif has taken over the internet again with a remix to his Second Sermon hit single featuring Grammy award-winning Nigerian music giant, Burnaboy.

Black Sherif has spoken on his collaboration with Burna Boy disclosing how it all came about showing that there was no way he could have used him for a different song as some people are claiming.

Some people are of the view that Black Sherif could have used Burna Boy for a different song instead of tge remix of his song Second Sermon but this explanation of how the collaboration came about shows there was nothing he could do about it.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hizt FM, Black Sherif disclosed that Burna Boy after listening to the Second Sermon reached out to him and his team via WhatsApp for the remix of the song after felling in love with it and that is how it all began.

According to him, the Grammy Winner couldn’t wait for the remix hence he recorded his part before a show he had in London and sent it to them which they also loved after listening to it and that is how they got the remix of the Second Sermon.

The remix has been released and fans are so much in love with it with some praying that the link or relationship that has begin between Black Sherif and Burna Biy will open doors for him to win Grammy some day.

