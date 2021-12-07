Top Stories

Twanebor! CJ Biggerman signs off 2021 with new banger

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Twanebor! CJ Biggerman signs off 2021 with new banger
Twanebor! CJ Biggerman signs off 2021 with new banger Photo Credit CJ Biggerman

Sensational Ghanaian rapper, CJ Biggerman after keeping a clean sheet throughout the year comes forth with a new one.

The new single “Twanebor” saw the “Ewii” crooner delivering an awesome hook and succulent and pleasurable verses. 

“Twanebor” is a Ghanaian Jargon that means to cut somebody off. This term is usually used when somebody does something unfair to you and instead of reacting with violence, you decide to let the issue slide by cutting the person off. 

This song highlights some of those events that irritate us and you can obviously relate to it one way or the other.

Get Twanebor on all digital streaming platforms

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

I wasn't hurt when Freda Rhymz moved to Black Avenue Muzik - CJ Biggerman

I wasn’t hurt when Freda Rhymz moved to Black Avenue Muzik – CJ Biggerman

5th November 2019
Chuku Chuku by CJ Biggerman feat. Erza Tamaa

Video: Chuku Chuku by CJ Biggerman feat. Erza Tamaa

6th October 2019
Chuku Chuku by CJ Biggerman feat. Erza Tamaa

Audio: Chuku Chuku by CJ Biggerman feat. Erza Tamaa

5th September 2019
Diabolo by Slim Drumz feat. CJ Biggerman, Yung Pabi, Freda Rhymz, Abideen, ToffDawg, KevDaTopic, Paul Noun, Nemesis Loso & Kofi Mole

Audio: Diabolo by Slim Drumz feat. CJ Biggerman, Yung Pabi, Freda Rhymz, Abideen, ToffDawg, KevDaTopic, Paul Noun, Nemesis Loso & Kofi Mole

3rd June 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker