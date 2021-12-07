Shatta Wale is the most searched artist on Boomplay!

Top Stories

Boomplay has unveiled their 2021 Most Searched Artist in Ghana; which was topped by Dancehall maverick Shatta Wale.

Based on the searches of artists on Boomplay in Ghana between October 2020 and November 2021, Shatta Wale came up tops with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy coming in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Despite, relatively, having a quiet 2021 Shatta Wale has proven to be the topmost artist in the country with this list from Boomplay.

