Top Stories

Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 29 mins ago
Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana
Photo Credit: Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana

Hardworking Mr Drew has been placed in 2 categories by Boomplay Music for their end-of-year Boomplay Recap Ghana.

The ‘Mood’ singer was placed in the Most Loved Internationally & the Top Rising Artistes 2021 categories placing 3rd and 2nd respectively.

Signed unto the Highly Spiritual Music label, 2021 has been a great year for Mr Drew by continuing off from where he left off in 2020.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 29 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Gyakie leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021

Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021 & Nigeria’s top Shazamed songs of 2021!

6 days ago
What were y'all niggas thinking - Sarkodie freestyles announcement of 2021 Rapperholic with eye-popping visuals!

What were y’all thinking – Sarkodie freestyles announcement of 2021 Rapperholic with eye-popping visuals!

7 days ago
Stop It! I love Stonebwoy & never condemned his Grammy nomination - Rocky Dawuni

Stop It! I love Stonebwoy & never condemned his Grammy nomination – Rocky Dawuni

1 week ago
Wendy Shay asks Rocky Dawuni for Grammy direction; barks at critics after 'Break My Waist'

Wendy Shay asks Rocky Dawuni for Grammy direction; barks at critics after ‘Break My Waist’

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker