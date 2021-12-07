Mr Drew tops 2 categories in Boomplay Recap Ghana

Hardworking Mr Drew has been placed in 2 categories by Boomplay Music for their end-of-year Boomplay Recap Ghana.

The ‘Mood’ singer was placed in the Most Loved Internationally & the Top Rising Artistes 2021 categories placing 3rd and 2nd respectively.

Signed unto the Highly Spiritual Music label, 2021 has been a great year for Mr Drew by continuing off from where he left off in 2020.

