Top Stories

Enough! King Maaga bares it all in latest audiovisual

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Enough! King Maaga bares it all in latest audiovisual
Enough! King Maaga bares it all in latest audiovisual Photo Credit King Maaga

Ghana’s fastest rising afrobeat artiste, King Maaga, has released a new single dubbed “Enough”.

The song tells a typical love story in an African setting that gets you bouncing and moving to the rhythm.

The song depicts the commitment and love a girlfriend shows her longtime boyfriend who is wrongfully jailed for a crime he didn’t commit.

“Enough” was produced by Kofi Crysper and mastered by Kaywa. This wouldn’t be King Maaga’s first song, he has released a couple of songs and featured on songs with other artists as well.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2021 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

24th January 2021
Party Gbee by Krymi feat. Kofi Mole & King Maaga

Video Premiere: Party Gbee by Krymi feat. Kofi Mole & King Maaga

11th January 2021
Prayer by King Maaga

Video: Prayer by King Maaga

30th May 2020
Must Get Better by King Maaga

Video: Must Get Better by King Maaga

21st January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker