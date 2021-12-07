Enough! King Maaga bares it all in latest audiovisual

Ghana’s fastest rising afrobeat artiste, King Maaga, has released a new single dubbed “Enough”.

The song tells a typical love story in an African setting that gets you bouncing and moving to the rhythm.

The song depicts the commitment and love a girlfriend shows her longtime boyfriend who is wrongfully jailed for a crime he didn’t commit.

“Enough” was produced by Kofi Crysper and mastered by Kaywa. This wouldn’t be King Maaga’s first song, he has released a couple of songs and featured on songs with other artists as well.

