Rocky Dawuni’s ‘It’s Time’ single used by PSG in video of Messi’s Ballon d’Or presentation to fans

After trending recently for his Grammy nod, Rocky Dawuni has caught the attention of Global football fans after PSG used his song in an IG post following Messi’s 7th Ballon d’Or win.

Rocky Dawuni’s soaring brand after he gained his second Grammy nomination has been bolstered after French giants PSG used his song during Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s presentation of their recent Ballon d’Or Awards to their fans.

A track from Dawuni’s Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1 was played as the two PSG players held their respective awards and showed them to the cheering spectators before their game OGC Nice which ended in a goalless stalemate.

Recall that Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon D’or while his teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma grabbed the best goalkeeper gong at the 65th annual ceremony presented by France Football.

The award scheme is aimed at awarding and recognizing the best footballers in the world in 2021.

All roads lead to +233 in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, December 11th for my concert to celebrate my nomination for a GRAMMY Award for my album “Voice of Bunbon, Vol.1” This is my second nomination for my country Ghana so come join us as we bring down the house in celebration! pic.twitter.com/uYpfqSxLID — Rocky Dawuni (@RockyDawuni) December 3, 2021

On the flipside, Rocky Dawuni’s Grammy announcement came off the official Grammys nomination ceremony in a live-streamed event by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

He was nominated for the Best Global Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Awards with his Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1 album. His competitors in the category include Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid.

This is the second Grammy Award nomination for the USA-based Ghanaian Reggae Singer, with his 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album, winning him a nomination at the 2016 Grammys for Best Reggae Album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!